Coronavirus: 75,000+ infected, virus to double in size every 6 days

A new scientific model has indicated that the true number of people infected with the coronavirus is 75,000+. The model also estimates that the virus' infection cases will double every 6.4 days.

According to a new scientific paper published in a medical journal called The Lancet, academics at the University of Hong Kong have estimated the rate of which the coronavirus will spread. The researchers used the official data (case infections) to reverse-engineer a new estimated total of infection cases in Wuhan. The researchers took the speed of which the virus is spreading, and Wuhan's population of 19 million and estimated a new infection case figure for January 25th.

Going by official numbers as of January 25th, there were only 761 cases, and the researcher's estimation was 75,815 -- 100 times the official numbers. Through this research, the scientists were also able to predict the scale of which the virus was spreading. The coronavirus is estimated to double in case infections every 6.4 days, and as of January 31st, 151,630 people are estimated to be infected.

Official January 31st numbers tell us that there were less than 10,000 people infected, and now as of February 1st, there are 12,000. There seem to be some dramatic differences between official numbers coming out from China, and the numbers researchers are scientists are providing. This isn't surprising considering how well known China is for suppressing information from the public.