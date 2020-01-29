Facebook to soon ask 2 billion users to review their privacy settings

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Facebook will kickstart 2020 by asking 2 billion users to review their privacy settings

Facebook really wants to turn around the privacy controversy that has surrounded its platform for quite some time now. So, in the "next few weeks," Facebook will be asking its user base to review their privacy settings.

According to a blog post by Facebook Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, on Facebook's new website, Facebook wants to start the new decade off on the right foot by giving its users more control over their privacy. The post continues and says that "over the next few weeks," a privacy setting prompt will appear in users' news feeds that will encourage everyone to check out their privacy settings and make sure everything is secure.

The blog post says that "One of our main goals for the next decade is to build much stronger privacy protections for everyone on Facebook". To work towards that goal, Facebook has updated the Privacy Checkup tool to make it even easier for people to adjust who can see their posts, profile information, login locations, login alerts and generally any information a user would deem "sensitive". If you are interested in deep diving into the blog post, you can check it out here.

NEWS SOURCES:about.fb.com, engadget.com

