Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,565 Reviews & Articles | 66,663 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: AMD: Big Navi GPU to disrupt 4K gaming like Ryzen CPUs did to Intel

World's most powerful space telescope probably won't launch next March

There's a 12% chance that NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will launch in March, 2021

By: Jak Connor from 17 mins ago

The telescope we are talking about here is none other than the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is expected to launch in March next year.

nasas-next-big-space-telescope-12-chance-launching-march_03

According to the latest report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which does audits on government-funded programs, the JWST only has a 12% chance of hitting its March 2021 launch date. The GAO did an analysis back in October on those participants who are working on the project, they evaluated the current progress and came to the conclusion that NASA should figure out a new release date in Spring this year.

Here's a little history about the JWST. The telescope idea was first created back in the 1990's and was originally estimated to cost anywhere between $1 billion and $3.5 billion. Back then, scientists expected that it would have been completed and launched between 2007 and 2010. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened, and costs have gone up exponentially (95%), and the launch date has moved further down the yearly timeline.

Whenever the JWST is complete, it will take the name of the "world's most powerful space telescope," and hopefully, it will reveal some never-before-seen secrets of the universe. I just hope that I'm alive to see it launch.

Buy at Amazon

NuffSaid NASA Meatball Logo Worm Hooded Sweatshirt Sweater Pullover

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$27.75
$27.75$27.75$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/28/2020 at 6:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, web.archive.org

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.