World's most powerful space telescope probably won't launch next March

The telescope we are talking about here is none other than the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is expected to launch in March next year.

According to the latest report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which does audits on government-funded programs, the JWST only has a 12% chance of hitting its March 2021 launch date. The GAO did an analysis back in October on those participants who are working on the project, they evaluated the current progress and came to the conclusion that NASA should figure out a new release date in Spring this year.

Here's a little history about the JWST. The telescope idea was first created back in the 1990's and was originally estimated to cost anywhere between $1 billion and $3.5 billion. Back then, scientists expected that it would have been completed and launched between 2007 and 2010. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened, and costs have gone up exponentially (95%), and the launch date has moved further down the yearly timeline.

Whenever the JWST is complete, it will take the name of the "world's most powerful space telescope," and hopefully, it will reveal some never-before-seen secrets of the universe. I just hope that I'm alive to see it launch.