230/1,000 Americans to be flown out of coronavirus city to California

By: Jak Connor from 19 mins ago

Another update has come in regarding the coronavirus outbreak that Wuhan, China are currently suffering through.

This time around, the update has come from The Wall Street Journal, which has said that there are about 1,000 American's currently trapped in Wuhan, China. Out of these 1,000 American's 230 of them are expected to board a Boeing 767 jetliner that is being prepared to depart from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Tuesday. The flight is scheduled to land in California.

As the death toll for the coronavirus continues to rise into the hundreds now (currently sitting at 108), the U.S State Department has said they are expecting infected cases to increase (currently at 4,500). The unfortunate by-product of that is the death toll will most likely rise as well. This is why the U.S State Department is pushing for the immediate evacuation of American's that are currently located in Wuhan, China.

