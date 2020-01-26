Indian smartphone market now larger than the US, thanks to China

And it's all thanks to Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo

If you thought the US smartphone market was the largest in the world, well you were wrong -- twice. First, China is the largest smartphone market in the world and now India has dethroned the US.

According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, India overtook the US and is now the second-largest smartphone market in the world with 158 million smartphones shipping into India in 2019 alone. The reason for this gigantic surge and overtaking of the US market is thanks to Chinese smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme and Oppo.

In fact, 72% of smartphones shipped to India were Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme and Oppo. But what about Apple and Samsung? Samsung still holds 21% of the Indian smartphone market, while Xiaomi commands 28% winning 5% of the smartphone market in 2019 from Samsung. Realme is the real surprise here, going from 3% to 10% which is a 255% increase year-over-year.