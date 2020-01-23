Red Dead Redemption 2 sales DOUBLED once it was on Steam

Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of the biggest releases of last year, and now we have some data that highlights its success on the PC -- and more so, its boosted success on Steam.

SuperData's latest report shows us that Red Dead Redemption 2's sales more than doubled once it reached Steam, with SuperData's report also shows that Rockstar Games' announcement that it was coming to Steam meant that people held off buying it on the Epic Games Store.

The report reads: "Digital unit sales more than doubled from 406K in November to 1.0M in December. The game became available on Steam on December 5, one month after releasing elsewhere including the Epic Games Store and Rockstar Games Launcher. This brief exclusivity window was advertised in advance, so many players simply waited a short period to play the game on their preferred launcher".