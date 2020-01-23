Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,558 Reviews & Articles | 66,545 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: AMD Big Navi GPU: RTX 2080 Ti killer, but will lose to RTX 3080

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director played 242 PS4 games in 2019

Nintendo's Smash Ultimate director says he played 242 games on the PlayStation 4 throughout 2019

By: Jak Connor from 6 mins ago

Nintendo's director behind Super Smash Bros. Ultimate announced via his personal Twitter account that throughout 2019 he managed to complete 242 PlayStation games.

Sakurai is known for his dedication towards video games, and not just in the development side of things either. Sakurai is an avid gamer, and this announcement is surprising because it proves that he doesn't just play Nintendo games either. In the Twitter thread, a follower of Sakurai's "PushDustIn" translated what the post says. Here's the translation "Sakurai has played 242 PlayStation games".

The post is taken from PlayStation's official 2019 wrap up, and something to consider is if Sakurai managed to finish 242 PlayStation games on the PS4, then how many did he do on the Nintendo Switch or PC? Unfortunately, Sakurai didn't mention what games he enjoyed the most, but we do now know that Sakurai's passion for gamers is almost unmatched.

Buy at Amazon

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo Switch)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$84.99
$84.99$84.99$84.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/23/2020 at 1:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.