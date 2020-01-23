Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,558 Reviews & Articles | 66,545 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: AMD Big Navi GPU: RTX 2080 Ti killer, but will lose to RTX 3080

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch adds a crossbow, more loadout slots

New gear, a crossbow, loads of bug fixes, and a hefty 45GB download

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 8 mins ago

Infinity Ward has just pushed out the latest huge update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, with the new patch including the Crossbow -- for free. Not bad at all.

call-duty-modern-warfare-patch-adds-crossbow-more-loadout-slots_01

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's new update sees the exciting new crossbow introduced as a deadly one-hit kill weapon, it is treated like a marksman rifle. If you want to earn the crossbow, you'll need to compete a marksman rifle-related challenge. The best ain't free, ya know? The new update doesn't just have the crossbow, there's also more going on under the COD:MW update hood.

Infinity Ward has squished a bunch of bugs, fixed player collisions (something that's been pissing gamers off since it was "accidentally" added") and even another 5 new custom loadout slots for multiplayer. The game mode rotation should "work properly" after the launch, and a bunch more you can read about here.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$49.44
$44.99$33.24$35.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/23/2020 at 12:09 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:infinityward.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.