China's deadly coronavirus has officially made it to the United States

That virus outbreak that's happening in China right now has made it over to the United States

Following up on yesterday's story about China facing a never-before-seen outbreak of a coronavirus, we have new reports that are indicating that the virus has spread to the United States.

Yesterday's article detailed that the virus originated in the South China Seafood Wholesale Market ion Wuhan. It was also mentioned by researchers who are working closely on the outbreak that the virus is traveling from "human-to-human". Now, reports are coming out from the United States about a patient who was confirmed to have contracted the virus and brought it back to Washington State.

The patient was hospitalized with pneumonia-like symptoms, and judging on the patient's travel history, staff suspected that the patient contracted the new virus now deemed 2019-nCoV. The United States isn't alone in having cases found of the virus within their borders, Japan and some parts of Asia have also reported cases of the virus. Since the first case of 2019-nCoV has been recorded in the United States, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has acknowledged that the situation is now a lot more serious, and management plans to contain the issue are now being put in place.