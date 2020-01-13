Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,549 Reviews & Articles | 66,398 News Posts

Hackers can win a Tesla Model 3 + $1 million if they can hack a Tesla

Hackers can will a Tesla Model 3 + $1 million dollars if they can hack a Tesla Model 3

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 1 min ago

If you are after some fast cash and have competent hacking skills, then you might be in luck because the annual Pwn2Own hacking competition is offering up ridiculous prizes.

hackers-win-tesla-model-3-1-million-hack_01

Pwn2Own is a hacking competition that is scheduled to begin March this year in Vancouver. At this competition hacking, experts and security researchers can put their skills to the test and break into some of the secure digital infrastructures ever made -- and they are handsomely rewarded for it. The press release says that Tesla vehicles come with three distinct layers of security, and for each of these layers being compromised, a reward will be given to the hacker.

Looking at the highest prize, achievable - Tier 1. Tier 1 represents a complete vehicle compromise, and to win this tier, the hacker will have to "pivot through multiple systems in the car, meaning they will need a complex exploit chain to get arbitrary code execution on three different sub-systems in the vehicle." If a participant manages to do this, they will walk away with a Tesla Model 3 and $500,000 in cash. Additionally, more money can be acquired if the hacker manages to hack into the peripherals of the Model 3. For more information, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Tesla Model 3 Lifting Jack pad - 4 Pack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.99
$29.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/12/2020 at 6:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.