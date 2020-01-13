Hackers can win a Tesla Model 3 + $1 million if they can hack a Tesla

If you are after some fast cash and have competent hacking skills, then you might be in luck because the annual Pwn2Own hacking competition is offering up ridiculous prizes.

Pwn2Own is a hacking competition that is scheduled to begin March this year in Vancouver. At this competition hacking, experts and security researchers can put their skills to the test and break into some of the secure digital infrastructures ever made -- and they are handsomely rewarded for it. The press release says that Tesla vehicles come with three distinct layers of security, and for each of these layers being compromised, a reward will be given to the hacker.

Looking at the highest prize, achievable - Tier 1. Tier 1 represents a complete vehicle compromise, and to win this tier, the hacker will have to "pivot through multiple systems in the car, meaning they will need a complex exploit chain to get arbitrary code execution on three different sub-systems in the vehicle." If a participant manages to do this, they will walk away with a Tesla Model 3 and $500,000 in cash. Additionally, more money can be acquired if the hacker manages to hack into the peripherals of the Model 3. For more information, check out this link here.