Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,546 Reviews & Articles | 66,371 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: AMD Radeon GPU appears, beats GeForce RTX 2080 Ti by 17%

There's already another major Steam sale coming, begins January 23rd

Steam is already planning their next major sale, pencil in January 23rd for the start of the Steam Lunar New Year sale

By: Jak Connor from 5 mins ago

If you happened to miss it, Steam just ended their annual Steam Winter sale, but don't get sad because there is another major sale around the corner.

10-days-steams-last-major-sale-new-one-already-planned_01

The benefits of being a PC gamer is the rolling sales and Valve is here to represent that fact. Valve has sent out a message to their partners regarding the Steam Lunar New Year sale. According to the message the sale is planned to start on January 23rd and will end on January 27th.

Unfortunately the message didn't come with any information regarding what specific games/genre would be on sale when it begins. All we can hope for is major discounts across all titles and genres and a chance to snag some great deals on some great titles. When the sales start I will follow up with a summary on the best deals you can buy.

Buy at Amazon

Steam Link

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$98.99
$98.99$92.75$88.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2020 at 12:08 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:dsogaming.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.