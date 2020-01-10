Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,546 Reviews & Articles | 66,371 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: AMD Radeon GPU appears, beats GeForce RTX 2080 Ti by 17%

Jupiter is meant to shield Earth from asteroids, not sling them at us

Jupiter might not be Earth's shield against asteroids, it could instead be a massive slingshot

By: Jak Connor from 36 mins ago

Jupiter is meant to protect the Earth from space rocks, not slingshot them towards our direction. Or at least that's what astronomers originally thought, the contrary might shape up to be true.

jupiter-meant-shield-earth-space-rocks-sling_01

Astronomers originally thought Jupiter's massive size and gravitational pull were saving Earth from experiencing many dangerous space rocks. While that theory might still be relatively true, it might be as full proof as once thought. Kevin Grazier, a former NASA scientist and now planetary physicist, used computer models to simulate the solar system and how space rocks interact with its planets.

What he found in these simulations was, "Our simulations show that Jupiter is just as likely to send comets at Earth as deflect them away, and we've seen that in the real solar system." In the early days of Earth forming, this principle of asteroids crashing into Earth was a good thing, as essential ingredients for life to occur (ice, minerals etc) were redistributed on Earth's surface. Today though, it could end in millions of lives being lost. Remember what happened to the dinosaurs?

Buy at Amazon

Solar System Plush - Planet Jupiter Stuffed Toy (Jupiter)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$22.98
$22.98--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/9/2020 at 11:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:academic.oup.com, gizmodo.com.au, bgr.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.