Tesla becomes the most valuable American car company in history

Tesla goes from strength to strength hitting the New Year, with the electric vehicle maker now worth more than any American vehicle manufacturer at any point ever -- a milestone that topples even Ford Motor Company's all-time high in 1999.

Back at Tesla's IPO in 2010, you would've purchased a single share of $TSLA for $17 but now you're looking at an insane $470 per share. Tesla has continued to impress through the years, with 2019 being one of their best yet on strong Model 3, Model S, and Model X sales as well as the introduction of their exciting new Cybertruck.

Tesla has also got its new Gigafactory operational in Shanghai, China -- with Elon Musk flying into the country and even dancing for the crowd on stage. Tesla will be building its new Model Y electric vehicle in Shanghai at its new Gigafactory 3, with the company also teasing an all-new "built for China" model that will be announced in the future.