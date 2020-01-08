Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,543 Reviews & Articles | 66,338 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

Tesla becomes the most valuable American car company in history

Tesla is now worth more than any American vehicle manufacturer EVER, including Ford Motor Company

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 13 mins ago

Tesla goes from strength to strength hitting the New Year, with the electric vehicle maker now worth more than any American vehicle manufacturer at any point ever -- a milestone that topples even Ford Motor Company's all-time high in 1999.

Back at Tesla's IPO in 2010, you would've purchased a single share of $TSLA for $17 but now you're looking at an insane $470 per share. Tesla has continued to impress through the years, with 2019 being one of their best yet on strong Model 3, Model S, and Model X sales as well as the introduction of their exciting new Cybertruck.

Tesla has also got its new Gigafactory operational in Shanghai, China -- with Elon Musk flying into the country and even dancing for the crowd on stage. Tesla will be building its new Model Y electric vehicle in Shanghai at its new Gigafactory 3, with the company also teasing an all-new "built for China" model that will be announced in the future.

Buy at Amazon

Stylish Tesla-Logo-Symbol-Emblem- Baseball Cap Womens Mens

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$17.50
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2020 at 4:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.