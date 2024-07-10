MSI celebrates its 20th anniversary of launching its very first laptop

MSI is celebrating its 20 years since the debut of its first laptop, takes us through a history lesson of its achievements in making laptops.

Can you believe that MSI released its first-ever laptop 20 years ago now? The company is celebrating 20 years of laptop history with a celebration video, which you can check out below:

MSI introduced its first laptop -- the M510C -- in 2004, packing an Intel Centrino processor and Radeon 9700/9600 Mobility graphics. It featured a 15-inch display, up to 2GB of DDR-3000 memory, an optical drive, and WiFi-G support, and weighed in at a hefty 2.9kg. MSI talked about its GX600 laptop design from 2007, noting that it was the first overclockable gaming laptop, packing NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GT graphics at the time.

Fast-forward to today, and MSI's flagship laptop is the TITAN 18 PRO Ryzen Edition, which packs a 16-core, 32-thread Zen 4-based CPU with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. It is 800g heavier than MSI's first-ever laptop, but it rocks a huge 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display and far, far more powerful internal components, oh and no optical drive, obviously.

MSI has its next-generation laptops in the oven right now, with AMD's next-gen Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs and Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors, that we'll see released in the months ahead.

MSI explains: "As we celebrate the first two decades of MSI laptops, we reflect on the incredible journey we've embarked on together-a journey filled with growth, challenges, and triumphs. We are profoundly grateful for your support and partnership every step of the way. MSI is committed to forging ahead with innovation and pioneering technology, ensuring that every user experiences moments of pride, wonder, and fulfillment with our products".

The company continues: "Let us walk hand in hand, embracing the adventures that the next twenty years will bring. Together, we will witness the remarkable evolution and endless achievements of MSI laptops, crafting heartwarming stories that will inspire generations to come".