Intel's new Horseshoe Bend: a gigantic 17-inch foldable laptop concept

By: Anthony Garreffa from 49 mins ago

CES 2020 - Intel had something very interesting to show off at CES 2020 this year, with its new codename Horseshoe Bend -- a gigantic 17-inch tablet with a foldable display.

The large 17-inch foldable tablet acts like no other device before it, as it can act as multiple products -- it can be a laptop with a wireless or Bluetooth keyboard. You can fold it into a 12-inch laptop with the option of a wireless keyboard, plug-in keyboard, or even a magnetic keyboard that connects to the bottom of the Horseshoe Bend.

But when you're not inputting data into it, you can unfold the Horseshoe Bend into a much larger 17-inch display. This would be great in certain scenarios, but in its current form I can't see this being terribly popular. I get that it's just a concept, but I need to see more meat on the foldable laptop bone before I'm convinced, and that's coming from an owner of Samsung's Galaxy Fold smartphone.

NEWS SOURCES:xda-developers.com

