Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,542 Reviews & Articles | 66,275 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

Royole reveals Alexa-enabled speaker with flexible OLED display at CES

Royole unveils Mirage, a new Alexa-enabled speaker with an 8-inch wraparound flexible OLED display

By: Anthony Garreffa from 26 mins ago

CES 2020 - The world of foldable displays is really just beginning, with CES 2020 seeing companies unleash flexible and foldable displays -- with Chinese company Royole unveiling its new Mirage.

royole-reveals-alexa-enabled-speaker-flexible-oled-display-ces_05

Mirage is a new Alexa-enabled smart speaker with Royole using an 8-inch wraparound flexible OLED display, offering up the speaker for $899. It has a flexible OLED display that wraps around the speaker, with a built-in 5-megapixel camera that Royole didn't detail what would be the function of. Maybe for video calls?

Royole will have its new Alexa-powered Mirage speaker with its flexible OLED display going up for sale later this year for $899. I don't know how many people would buy it specifically for a flexible OLED display, but hey -- it's a start.

Buy at Amazon

Royole Moon - 2D & 3D Immersive Cinematic Mobile Personal Theater

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$599.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2020 at 7:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.