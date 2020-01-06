Royole reveals Alexa-enabled speaker with flexible OLED display at CES

CES 2020 - The world of foldable displays is really just beginning, with CES 2020 seeing companies unleash flexible and foldable displays -- with Chinese company Royole unveiling its new Mirage.

Mirage is a new Alexa-enabled smart speaker with Royole using an 8-inch wraparound flexible OLED display, offering up the speaker for $899. It has a flexible OLED display that wraps around the speaker, with a built-in 5-megapixel camera that Royole didn't detail what would be the function of. Maybe for video calls?

Royole will have its new Alexa-powered Mirage speaker with its flexible OLED display going up for sale later this year for $899. I don't know how many people would buy it specifically for a flexible OLED display, but hey -- it's a start.