Watch AMD's CES 2020 keynote presentation right here

AMD's press conference for CES 2020 is about to kick off, check it out here!

By: Anthony Garreffa from 13 mins ago

CES 2020 - AMD is about to kick off its CES 2020 press conference, with AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su to take the stage and blow us all away for another year of Team Red domination.

You can watch it all with the world right here in the above video, where we should see a bunch of new announcements and products including the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X workstation CPU, and mid-range Navi-based Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card among other products.

We should be introduced to some kick ass stuff during the press conference, so be sure to tune in -- it's just started!

