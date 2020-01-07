Elgato's new capture card makes next-gen console streaming easy as pie

CES 2020 - Elgato has announced a new high-end capture card capable of recording and streaming 4K60 HDR 10 gameplay.

Yes. You did read that correctly. Elgato has stepped up the external capture card game to another level with the announcement of the 4K60 S+. The 4K60 S+ is the cream of the crop when it comes to capturing cards, Elgato has spared no expense with what it can do. The device comes with an included SD card slot, meaning users can capture gameplay straight to the SD card slot, ruling out a need for a dedicated PC. Users can also stream 4K HDR 10 gameplay at 60FPS, while also playing any game at its original resolution.

For streamers who are planning on hooking up Elgato's newest capture card to a PC, doing so will mean you will get some nice extra features through the Elgato software. The Elgato software has your back as it has an option to let the user decide to capture gameplay of something awesome happening even if you forgot to hit the record button. This means every epic moment won't be wasted. The 4K60 S+ is the lastest and greatest capture card from Elgato, replacing the 4K60 Pro.

So what're a few differences? 4K60 Pro users must surrender a PCIe slot on their PC, while the 4K60 S+ can just be placed next to your PC and plugged in. The 4K60 S+ will also be ideal for next-gen consoles when they launch as buyers will just be able to place the 4K60 S+ right on top of their new console and begin seemless recording. The 4K60 S+ is priced at $400 and can be purchased soon.