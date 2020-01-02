A life-size Zelda: Breath of the Wild weapons stockpile has been made

Have you ever just loved a game so much that you want to make a real-life weapons arsenal of the in-game weapons? This Reddit user has.

Fans can sometimes go above and beyond when it comes to making things from their favorite games, and there's no better place than to share that effort than Reddit. Reddit user tomvdcr posted onto the r/zelda subreddit with the above image, saying that these are "all the breath of the wild weapons I have made over the last 2 years".

Firstly, if you haven't played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you are missing out on a fantastic game. Secondly, if you have played the game, then you will appreciate the level of detail tomvdcr has gone into. According to the thread, Tom used PVC pipes and EVA foam to do most of the creation.