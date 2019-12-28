Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Spotify won't be splicing your music with political ads in 2020

Spotify has said that they won't be running political ads in 2020

By: Jak Connor from 22 mins ago

Spotify, the largest music streaming platform in the world, has said that it will stop running political ads in 2020.

Spotify spoke to Ad Age about its new approach to political ads on its platform, and the company said that for the time being, they would be putting a "pause" on political advertising. This "pause" will affect the free ad-supported version of Spotify and any original podcasts it makes.

This change will also only apply for the US as this is the only country that is currently running political ads. Third-party users will still be able to implement political ads into their content, just as long as they fall into line with Spotify's content policy.

The spokesperson for Spotify said, "At this point in time, we do not yet have the necessary level of robustness in our process, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content. We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities."

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com
