Final Fantasy XV sells over 8.9 million copies

Final Fantasy XV has sold-in more than 8.9 million copies worldwide on all platforms since its release in 2016, 4Gamer confirms.

After 10 years of development, Square Enix's massive investment into Final Fantasy XV is paying off. The game has managed to push nearly 9 million copies shipped and sold digitally, putting it behind series greats like Final Fantasy VII, the current long-running online MMORPG, and Yuna's colorful PS2 adventure.

Here's how FFXV fits into the mainline series sales charts:

FF7 - 19.1 million

FF14 - 10.9 million

FFX - 9.25 million

FF15 - 8.9 million

FF8 - 8.8 million

FF13 - 7.7 million

The story behind Final Fantasy XV is an interesting one. Starting out as an extension of the Final Fantasy XIII series, the game had been in development hell for years before it was soft rebooted. Square Enix took losses and put lots of cash into R&D for the project, forming a team and a brand new set of tools to make something different and unique.

FFXV wasn't just a game: It was the doorway to all future Final Fantasy games. That's a big reason why it took so long to make and why it was so expensive.

A team led by Hajime Tabata not only built an entirely new game, but they also created the massively powerful Luminous Engine, a potent high-def engine framework that will power all future mainline Final Fantasy games (it's synonymous with Capcom's RE Engine). The Luminous Engine was so advanced that the team had a hard time optimizing Final Fantasy XV for consoles--the game was simply too robust to run on older-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles without some serious downscaling.

The game ran at dynamic resolution to drop visual fidelity in order to maintain consistent frame rates, and at the beginning, it barely ran at even 30FPS on both consoles thanks to their limited hardware.

Final Fantasy XV's true potential would only be unleashed with its PC release in 2018.

After its release, Final Fantasy XV became a nexus for lots of transmedia content. After spending so much on the game, Square Enix wanted to use the Final Fantasy XV Universe as a hub for new content, including a galaxy of DLC, anime, an amazing CGI movie, and even an online-based Comrades game-withing-a-game.

This initiative was so ambitious that I called FFXV the new Skyrim.

Here's a breakdown of Final Fantasy XV's big transmedia universe:

Final Fantasy XV - 2016

A King's Tale - Final Fantasy XV - 2016

Kingsglaive Final Fantasy - 2016

Brotherhood: Final Fantasy XV - 2016

Final Fantasy XV Comrades - 2017

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition - 2017

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV - 2017

Final Fantasy XV - King's Knight, Wrath of the Dark Dragon - 2017

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition - Early 2018

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD (Switch) - September 2018

Four Final Fantasy XV DLC expansions - Gladiolus, Prompto, Ignis, and Ardyn - Finished in 2019