Intel hires ex-AMD silicon exec, could Intel enter the console space?

Intel has secured yet another ex-AMD staffer, with Masooma Bhaiwala leaving AMD after over 15 years to help Intel and its discrete GPU products in 2020 and beyond.

Bhaiwala had a big hand in some of the semi-custom chips that AMD has made over the years, with these SoCs becoming a very important part of AMD's portfolio. Between Microsoft and Sony we have around 150 million Xbox One and PS4 sales, and then the upcoming (and very kick-ass) next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles will be continued success for AMD's semi-custom business.

Bhaiwala will be working inside of Intel's Graphics and Throughput Computing Hardware Engineering organization, which is a part of the Intel Architecture, Graphics and Software team that is run by ex-RTG boss Raja Koduri. Bhaiwala explained: "After 15+ amazing years at AMD, I have decided to take on a different opportunity... It was a truly fun ride, with an incredible team, during which we built some truly cool chips".

I'm personally interested to see what Bhaiwala will be working on, but if she had a hand in the semi-custom designs for AMD with consoles, then I would like to think she would turn Intel towards that direction to compete with her former employer. Time will tell, of course.