OEM Advantech confirms Intel 'Wildcat Lake' specs

TL;DR: Intel's Wildcat Lake CPUs, including the Core 7 350, Core 5 320, and newly revealed Core 3 305, feature a 2P+0E+4LPE core design with up to 4.8 GHz boost and 15W TDP. Supported by Advantech's MIO-5356 board, they also offer DDR5-6400 memory compatibility for embedded and edge applications.

Intel's Wildcat Lake CPU lineup has been a hot subject in the news lately. They were first spotted on Crossmark and Geekbench, giving us a rough idea of their performance levels. Then, another leak outlined the total number of SKUs and their specifications. Now, even more information has surfaced from OEM Advantech, which has posted a technical datasheet that mentions the specs of various Wildcat Lake CPUs.

According to the datasheet for the MIO-5356, three yet unreleased processors are supported on the platform: the Core 7 350, the Core 5 320, and the Core 3 305. Interestingly, the datasheet also lists detailed specs of the CPUs. The documentation clearly states that the model supports "Next Gen" Intel Core processors.

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The Core 7 350 apparently has a maximum frequency of 4.8 GHz and a base clock of 1.5 GHz. It uses the same 2P+0E+4LPE core configuration that was previously leaked, and has a TDP of 15W. As a reminder, Wildcat Lake CPUs omit traditional "Darkmont" E-cores in favor of LPE cores.

The Core 5 320 can boost up to 4.6 GHz from a base clock of 1.5 GHz, uses the same 2P+0E+4LPE core layout, and also has a 15W TDP. The low-end Core 3 305 has the same specs as the previous two, except its boost clock is capped at 4.4 GHz. Both the Core 7 350 and the Core 5 320 have 32 graphics execution units (EUs), but the Core 3 305 only gets 16 EUs.

Notably, while the other two CPUs have the same specifications as the previous leak, the Core 3 305 is a fresh addition to the Wildcat Lake lineup that has not been previously reported. While very similar in name, the Core 3 305 is not to be confused with the Core 3 304, which reportedly has only 1 P-core paired with 4 LPE cores and a turbo clock of 4.3 GHz.

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It is important to note that the MIO-5356 from Advantech is not a consumer motherboard or a standalone PC. It is a highly specialized industrial single-board computer designed for embedded products and edge applications. An interesting piece of information from the board's specs is that it supports DDR5-6400 SDRAM, which aligns with earlier reporting on Wildcat Lake's memory support.

The documentation for Advantech's MIO-5356 is preliminary, as clearly mentioned in the datasheet. Therefore, the information listed in that sheet is subject to change. However, given the level of detail in the document and its alignment with previous leaks, one can be pretty sure about the specs of the upcoming Wildcat Lake CPUs.