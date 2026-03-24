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Intel Wildcat Lake processors appear in first-ever public benchmarks

Intel's ultra-budget Core 3 310 and Core 5 320 mobile CPUs, benchmarked on CrossMark and Geekbench, respectively, may be coming out soon.

Intel Wildcat Lake processors appear in first-ever public benchmarks
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Tech Reporter
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TL;DR: Intel's unannounced Wildcat Lake mobile CPUs, including the 6-core Core 3 310 and Core 5 320 with integrated Xe3 graphics, have appeared in benchmarks showing competitive performance for entry-level laptops. Dell may launch devices with these chips, targeting budget mobile segments soon.

Information on Intel's mobile-focused Core 300 series "Wildcat Lake" has been scarce until now. Intel has not yet officially acknowledged or announced the lineup, but the mention of "Wildcat Lake" has slipped into several Intel documents and shipping manifests over the past few months.

That said, we have now unofficially received confirmation of the existence of two Wildcat Lake SKUs. The Intel Core 3 310 and Core 5 320 were spotted in CrossMark and Geekbench benchmarks, respectively. This not only confirms their existence but also gives us a good idea of the performance we can expect from these mobile chips.

Intel Wildcat Lake processors appear in first-ever public benchmarks 2
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Both of these CPUs are 6-core SKUs with two performance cores and four low-powered cores. They also have 2 Intel Xe3 GPU cores for integrated graphics. The clock speeds and TDP numbers are not yet known, but the benchmark page shows a boost clock of 4.6 GHz for the Core 5 320, for what it's worth.

The Core 5 320 posts a single-core score of 2600 on Geekbench, which is quite similar to the scores of CPUs like the Core i5-14600, the Core Ultra 9 285H, and the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375. In the multi-core test, it obtains a score of 7913, putting it in the same ballpark as the multi-core scores of the AMD Ryzen 5 8650U and Ryzen 5 7540U. The Core 3 310 achieves an overall score of 1375 on CrossMark and 1478 for productivity.

Intel Wildcat Lake processors appear in first-ever public benchmarks 3
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Intel's Wildcat Lake CPUs are meant to target the entry-level segment of mobile products. The CrossMark test shows the BIOS of the test platform as DELL, which suggests Dell may be coming out with a laptop featuring the Core 3 310. We should expect to see these CPUs in more budget notebooks sometime soon, although Intel has yet to make any official announcement about Wildcat Lake products.

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News Sources:browser.geekbench.com and results.bapco.com

Tech Reporter

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Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

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