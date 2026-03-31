TweakTown
News
Gaming

Capcom wants to launch Mega Man games more consistently, ideally rotating between new games and legacy collections

Capcom management comments about its plans for the legacy Mega Man franchise, saying that it wishes to create more new games at a steady, consistent pace.

Capcom wants to launch Mega Man games more consistently, ideally rotating between new games and legacy collections
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
2-minute read time
TL;DR: Capcom plans to alternate new Mega Man games and legacy collections regularly to expand the fan base and preserve the brand's legacy. With Mega Man: Dual Override set for 2027 and the franchise's 40th anniversary approaching, Capcom aims to revitalize the series and maximize its IP value through games and media.

Capcom apparently doesn't want fans waiting 9+ years in between big Mega Man game releases any more.

Capcom wants to launch Mega Man games more consistently, ideally rotating between new games and legacy collections 2
2

Before the Star Force Legacy Collection launched this month, it had been a while since Capcom released a new Mega Man game. The last title, Mega Man 11, was out in 2018. The next game in the series is Mega Man: Dual Override, a full-on mainline sequel, and that's due out in 2027.

This might be just the beginning of the Blue Bomber's resurgence in the public eye, especially with the franchise's 40th anniversary on the near horizon (the first game was released in 1987). In arecent interview with 80lv, Mega Man series lead producer Shingo Izumi says that Capcom hopes to alternate between new games and legacy collections on a more consistent basis.

Q. With Mega Man approaching its 40th anniversary, how do you see the franchise evolving? What role do projects like Legacy Collections play in shaping its future alongside new titles?

Shingo Izumi: We intend to continue expanding the fan base while carefully preserving the appeal and value of the brand and pursuing new challenges. Our immediate focus is to ensure the success of Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection and Mega Man: Dual Override, and to build a strong foundation that connects to the future.

At the same time, we believe that collection titles play a significant role in revitalizing a brand, while also serving an important purpose in preserving and passing down game culture as part of its historical legacy. Ideally, we would like to release new titles and collection titles consistently, alternating between the two over time.

Mega Man remains one of Capcom's most important series with over 43 million copies sold across generations of consoles and consumers alike. The franchise is part of Capcom's plan to maximize IP value through transmedia and merchandise, which saw the release of a new Mega Man TV show called Fully Chargedfor the Cartoon Network years ago.

Photo of the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection Nintendo Switch Game
Best Deals: Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection Nintendo Switch Game
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99 USD
--
Buy
$54.96 CAD
--
Buy
$39.99 USD
--
Buy
$39.99 USD
--
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/31/2026 at 3:39 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:80.lv

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles