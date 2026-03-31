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Disney is patiently waiting to buy Epic Games and Fortnite to gain an important foothold

Disney is eyeing Epic Games and Fortnite as a means of gaining a foothold in the gaming industry and as part of a wider plan to expand Disney+.

Disney is patiently waiting to buy Epic Games and Fortnite to gain an important foothold
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: Disney aims to strengthen its gaming presence by potentially acquiring Epic Games, which would allow integration of Disney IP into open-world games and access to Unreal Engine technology. This move supports Disney's strategy to make Disney+ a comprehensive platform for all its content, including games and media.

In a recent episode of The Town with Matt Belloni podcast, reporter Alex Heath from the Sources newsletter and access podcast discussed Disney's deal with OpenAI, and how Disney is looking to gain a foothold in the gaming space.

Disney is reportedly looking at Epic Games as its source for a substantial foothold in the gaming sector, with Heath explaining during the interview that he knows "for a fact" that some senior executives at Disney want to buy Epic Games, and how they are just waiting for the "moment". But, there is also "others who think it's a bad idea". Furthermore, Heath goes on to say that Epic Games and Disney would actually be a great fit for each other, and that if Epic Games ever sold that "Disney would be the most natural home for it."

"For a lot of reasons. For the park integration. Could you imagine a Fortnite park?," said Heath. The report goes on to say that Disney would integrate its IP into Epic Games' open-world games. Heath goes on to say that securing Epic Games would mean unfettered access to the Unreal Engine, which Disney could then use to further bolster its extensive media library. Furthermore, acquiring Epic Games is part of Disney's wider plan to turn Disney+ into a portal for consumers to access all Disney content, including games, films, TV shows, etc.

In other gaming news, Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently undergoing a fat trimming process, according to a former Rockstar developer.

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News Source:youtu.be

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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