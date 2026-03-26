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YouTuber murders pregnant girlfriend and tries covering it up with Grand Theft Auto gameplay

A YouTuber has been found guilty of killing his pregnant girlfriend and using a livestream with footage of Grand Theft Auto as an alibi.

YouTuber murders pregnant girlfriend and tries covering it up with Grand Theft Auto gameplay
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TL;DR: Stephen McCullagh was convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Natalie McNally in Lurgan, Northern Ireland. He faked a live GTA stream as an alibi, which cyber experts disproved. After a two-hour jury deliberation, he received a life sentence, with a minimum tariff date to be set by the court.

YouTuber Stephen McCullagh has been convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Natalie McNally, in her home in Lurgan, Northern Ireland.

YouTuber murders pregnant girlfriend and tries covering it up with Grand Theft Auto gameplay 498984
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In December 2022, McCullagh went "live" on YouTube to play Rockstar Games' popular franchise Grand Theft Auto, but it was discovered this livestream wasn't "live" at all; it was pre-recorded footage McCullagh was trying to use as an alibi. Cyber experts determined the stream was pre-recorded, which coincides with McCullagh's written statement admitting it was fake. On March 23, 2026, McCullagh was found guilty of murder at a court in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

On the day of the murder, McCullagh disguised himself and took a bus to McNally's home, and returned to his home via a cab. The jury was informed of the faked GTA livestream that McCullagh was trying to use as an alibi, and after only two hours of discussion, the jury reached a guilty verdict. The judge convicted McCullagh of murder, and with that crime comes a life sentence.

"You have been convicted of the murder of Natalie McNally a date will be set for the setting of a minimum tariff," ruled Justice Kinney

"His claim that between 6 PM and midnight he was going live was a complete fabrication. He repeatedly and to different people lied that he was doing a live show," said barrister Charles MacCreanor KC

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News Sources:dexerto.com and bbc.com

Tech and Science Editor

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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