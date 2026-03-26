YouTuber murders pregnant girlfriend and tries covering it up with Grand Theft Auto gameplay

YouTuber Stephen McCullagh has been convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Natalie McNally, in her home in Lurgan, Northern Ireland.
In December 2022, McCullagh went "live" on YouTube to play Rockstar Games' popular franchise Grand Theft Auto, but it was discovered this livestream wasn't "live" at all; it was pre-recorded footage McCullagh was trying to use as an alibi. Cyber experts determined the stream was pre-recorded, which coincides with McCullagh's written statement admitting it was fake. On March 23, 2026, McCullagh was found guilty of murder at a court in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
On the day of the murder, McCullagh disguised himself and took a bus to McNally's home, and returned to his home via a cab. The jury was informed of the faked GTA livestream that McCullagh was trying to use as an alibi, and after only two hours of discussion, the jury reached a guilty verdict. The judge convicted McCullagh of murder, and with that crime comes a life sentence.
"You have been convicted of the murder of Natalie McNally a date will be set for the setting of a minimum tariff," ruled Justice Kinney
"His claim that between 6 PM and midnight he was going live was a complete fabrication. He repeatedly and to different people lied that he was doing a live show," said barrister Charles MacCreanor KC