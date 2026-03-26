YouTuber murders pregnant girlfriend and tries covering it up with Grand Theft Auto gameplay

A YouTuber has been found guilty of killing his pregnant girlfriend and using a livestream with footage of Grand Theft Auto as an alibi.

TL;DR: Stephen McCullagh was convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend Natalie McNally in Lurgan, Northern Ireland. He faked a live GTA stream as an alibi, which cyber experts disproved. After a two-hour jury deliberation, he received a life sentence, with a minimum tariff date to be set by the court.

YouTuber Stephen McCullagh has been convicted of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Natalie McNally, in her home in Lurgan, Northern Ireland.

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In December 2022, McCullagh went "live" on YouTube to play Rockstar Games' popular franchise Grand Theft Auto, but it was discovered this livestream wasn't "live" at all; it was pre-recorded footage McCullagh was trying to use as an alibi. Cyber experts determined the stream was pre-recorded, which coincides with McCullagh's written statement admitting it was fake. On March 23, 2026, McCullagh was found guilty of murder at a court in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

On the day of the murder, McCullagh disguised himself and took a bus to McNally's home, and returned to his home via a cab. The jury was informed of the faked GTA livestream that McCullagh was trying to use as an alibi, and after only two hours of discussion, the jury reached a guilty verdict. The judge convicted McCullagh of murder, and with that crime comes a life sentence.

"You have been convicted of the murder of Natalie McNally a date will be set for the setting of a minimum tariff," ruled Justice Kinney