ASUS confirms that PC prices will increase by up to 30% very soon in Taiwan

In response to the exponential price increases for memory, ASUS plans to increase the cost of PCs in Taiwan by up to 30% in Q2 2026.

TL;DR: ASUS plans to increase PC prices in Taiwan by 25-30% next quarter due to soaring memory costs and shortages of SSDs and CPUs. Despite these challenges, ASUS expects a 10% year-over-year growth in PC sales for the first half of 2026, while other brands may also raise prices.

According to a new report from the Taiwanese publication UDN (translated), ASUS plans to raise prices on PCs, including the new Qualcomm-powered Zenbook A16, by 25 to 30% in Taiwan next quarter. Naturally, if you've been following the current memory crisis affecting the industry, this news won't be unsurprising, but it's still alarming.

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This news comes from a recent press conference that ASUS held in the region with Qualcomm, and is from Liao Yi-hsiang, General Manager of ASUS United Technology Systems Business. The price increases will reportedly vary by model; however, the report is clear that ASUS is referring only to Taiwan, as it didn't disclose whether these price increases will make their way to other global markets and regions.

Although steep, the price increases are a direct response to the dramatic increases in memory costs. For example, 32GB of memory cost around 3,000 Yuan last year, and it's now around 20,000 Yuan as we head into the second quarter.

It's a serious situation that is only set to worsen for consumer PC hardware pricing in the coming months, which is why the UDN report notes that companies like MSI and GIGABYTE are expected to "adjust their prices." However, we don't have a figure of up to 30% as we do with ASUS.

In the case of ASUS, it seems the company's existing memory inventory is expected to be depleted soon, hence the price increase as it sources more inventory. And it's not just memory: the report indicates that hardware makers in Taiwan are also facing shortages of SSDs and CPUs, adding even more pressure to raise component, laptop, and PC hardware costs. Interestingly, despite that (or in spite of price increases), ASUS's PC sales in Taiwan are expected to grow by 10% year-over-year for the first half of 2026.