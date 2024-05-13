iOS 17.5 with app distribution changes and a new cross-platform item tracker protection is here

Apple has released iOS 17.5 to the public after weeks of beta testing. It includes new privacy protections and you can download it on your iPhone right now.

Apple has today finally made the iOS 17.5 software available for download by everyone who has a compatible iPhone after weeks of beta testing. The app update is of course free to download and it brings with it a number of new improvements. We'd suggest that everyone downloads the new update sooner rather than later, too.

Apple made the update available alongside other software updates for the iPad, Mac, and the rest of its platforms, and this one, in particular, brings with it some interesting changes. The most notable change, albeit one that only affects people in the European Union, means that users can now download apps directly from the websites of individual developers for the very first time. The change comes as part of Apple's attempts to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act. Other changes that have already been applied include the allowance for third-party app stores and more.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Other changes of note in iOS 17.5 include the new Cross-Platform Tracking Detection system that will alert people if a compatible Bluetooth item tracker is moving with them but is not owned by them. It doesn't matter which device that tracker is paired with - meaning those paired with Android devices will still alert iPhone users and vice-versa.

Apple has also made some changes to Apple News, an app that doesn't often get big upgrades. In this instance, there are three particular improvements that you might want to take note of.

The first is support for using Apple News Plus in offline mode for the first time. The Today feed and News Plus tab are available even when you don't have an internet connection, a huge improvement for people who might use their devices on planes, for example. The next upgrade is a new Quartiles word game that is available via Apple News Plus. Finally, Scoreboard in Apple News Plus Puzzles gives users access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword, and Quartiles.

It's worth noting that all of these Apple News improvements and new features are only available to those who pay for Apple News Plus however, so those who have yet to take the plunge may wish to take advantage of a free trial should one be offered to you.

This is likely to be the last iOS software update before Apple announces iOS 18 at WWDC on June 10. The update will then likely be released to the public after a months-long beta process in September.