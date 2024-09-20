Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 requires 64GB of RAM for 'perfect' performance on the PC

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launches on November 19: recommended to have 64GB of RAM on your PC for the ideal spec, 100Mbps internet connection.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launches on November 19 and will command a huge 64GB of RAM for the ultra-spec configuration, with a hefty CPU and GPU required, too. Here are the full PC system requirements:

The "Ideal Spec" for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 sees Windows 10 with the latest updates installed, an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i7-14700K processor, 64GB of RAM (!!!), 50GB of SSD storage, and an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM or more, and a 100Mbps internet connection.

The Minimum Spec requires an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K processor, a much tamer 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 graphics card with at least 4GB of VRAM, and a 10Mbps internet connection.

The Recommended Spec requires an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-10700K processor, at least 32GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card with at least 8GB of VRAM, and a 50Mbps internet connection.

What do you get for the bumped up PC system requirements in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, well the team has pushed everything to the limit with a "digital twin" of Earth in excrutiating amounts of detail (4000x more detail in some parts) with improved physics, a cloud-based world, improved aircraft systems, and more:

