Micron develops industry's first PCIe Gen6 datacenter SSD: new Gen6 SSD pumps over 26GB/sec

Micron has just announced it's the first in the industry to develop a PCIe Gen6 data center SSD for ecosystem development.
Ahead of FMS 2024 this week, the US-based memory giant continues on its announcements recently of the world's fastest data center SSD -- the new Micron 9550 -- which further bolsters Micron's leadership position in AI storage.
Micron's new PCIe Gen6 SSD delivers a sequential read bandwidth of over 26GB/sec, which is a large leap over the 14GB/sec (or so) that we're getting from new Gen5 SSDs on the market now. Micron is making its new PCIe Gen6 SSD available to partners, kickstarting the PCIe Gen6 ecosystem.
Micron has a huge showcase ready for the world at FMS 2024 this week, with experts from the company hosting sessions including:
- FMS featured keynote presentation: Data is at the heart of AI: Micron memory and storage are fueling the AI revolution: Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (Mission City Ballroom)
- Analyzing workloads using storage as memory replacement for large model training: Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific time (Ballroom B)
- Quantifying power efficiency with real workloads in the data center: Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific time (Ballroom B)
- Power efficiency for NoSQL database: Thursday, Aug. 8, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific time (Ballroom G)
- MLPerf™ Storage - Does emulated AI training IO really represent the real workload?: Thursday, Aug. 8, at 12:10 p.m. Pacific time (Ballroom B)
- What can storage do for AI?: Thursday, August 8, at 12:10 p.m. Pacific time (Ballroom E)
- Characterizing data ingest for deep learning recommendation model training: Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1:25 p.m. Pacific time (Ballroom D)
- PCIe Gen6 electrical consideration and characterization for HVM SSDs: Thursday, August 8, at 1:25 p.m. Pacific time (Ballroom G)