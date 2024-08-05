Micron develops industry's first PCIe Gen6 datacenter SSD: new Gen6 SSD pumps over 26GB/sec

Micron announces it's the first to develop PCIe Gen6 data center SSD technology for ecosystem enablement: ready for ultra-fast AI storage, and more.

Micron has just announced it's the first in the industry to develop a PCIe Gen6 data center SSD for ecosystem development.

Ahead of FMS 2024 this week, the US-based memory giant continues on its announcements recently of the world's fastest data center SSD -- the new Micron 9550 -- which further bolsters Micron's leadership position in AI storage.

Micron's new PCIe Gen6 SSD delivers a sequential read bandwidth of over 26GB/sec, which is a large leap over the 14GB/sec (or so) that we're getting from new Gen5 SSDs on the market now. Micron is making its new PCIe Gen6 SSD available to partners, kickstarting the PCIe Gen6 ecosystem.

Micron has a huge showcase ready for the world at FMS 2024 this week, with experts from the company hosting sessions including: