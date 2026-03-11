TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
NVIDIA to announce x86 CPU with Intel at GTC 2026, but officials shake off the idea

NVIDIA and Intel are expected to unveil a new SoC at GTC 2026, but according to officials, that isn't happening for at least a 'couple of years'.

TL;DR: NVIDIA and Intel, partnered since September last year to develop custom x86 processors, may unveil a collaborative x86 CPU at GTC 2026. While a full launch seems unlikely soon, progress is promising, targeting laptops, handhelds, mini PCs, and possibly desktops in the future.

It was only in September last year that NVIDIA and Intel officially partnered to create custom x86 processors for data centers and x86-RTX SoCs (system-on-chips) for PCs, and now we are hearing that an unveiling of one of these processors may be just around the corner.

It was expected to take some time to produce the first chips, as most collaborations within the fabrication industry do. But, Jukan, an analyst for Citrini, wrote in an X post that some "sell-side analysts are expecting that NVIDIA may unveil an x86 CPU developed in collaboration with Intel at GTC 2026," which is scheduled to take place in just one week. Additionally, Jukan wrote, "I think that too".

If those rumors are true, we could see the unveiling of a new x86 chip born of a collaboration between NVIDIA and Intel, which would head straight into devices across the following markets: laptops, handhelds, mini PCs, and maybe even full desktops, depending on performance.

After seeing many of these device launches and following the chip market so closely for many years, my guess is that it's unlikely we'll see a new chip unveiled at GTC 2025, given how long it takes to nail down a design and get it through manufacturing.

It's more likely we'll see NVIDIA and Intel talk about a chip they have in the works, but it is planned for release at a later date. This speculation is based on the time required to develop and verify the software for a new platform, to land on a design that can scale, and to conduct both digital and physical validation. Despite what I believe, I do hope I'm wrong, and we do see a new chip from NVIDIA and Intel, as the value offering could be quite impressive and will undoubtedly shake up any market it enters.

There is also this comment from Dave Zinsner, Intel's chief financial officer, which was made during an investment call just last week, "Obviously, it's a couple [of] years out before those products come to market, but so far the progress has been great."

News Source:pcgamer.com

