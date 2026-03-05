AI-focused Windows 12 operating system is not coming this year

The current rumor that Windows 12 is on track for an October 2026 release is false, with Microsoft instead focusing on fixing Windows 11 first.

Recently, PC World published an article that claimed Microsoft was planning to ship Windows 12 later this year. In addition, the new operating system would make AI a fundamental part of the system, with AI agents and tools taking over tasks such as search, document, and file categorization, and more. And much like with Copilot+ PCs, there would be a hardware requirement: a CPU with a dedicated NPU with at least 40 TOPS of performance.

It's a pretty lengthy report, and one that quickly made waves, as it outlines most of the key features that would make up Windows 12, along with Microsoft's planned release date, which would be around October 2026. However, after some backlash from other media outlets and insiders questioning the article's validity, PC World has issued a statement saying it "should not have been published."

"It does not meet PCWorld's standards and should not have been published," Brad Chacos, PCWorld executive editor, writes. The article is still online for public record. As for Windows 12 potentially coming anytime soon? Well, Windows Central's Zac Bowden says Microsoft's current focus is to fix Windows 11.

"According to contacts that are familiar with the Windows roadmap, there is no plan to ship a Windows 12 this year," Zac Bowden explains. "In fact, I understand that the Windows roadmap for 2026 is all about fixing Windows 11 and attempting to improve its reputation by addressing top feedback, such as reducing AI bloat across the OS, bringing back the movable Taskbar, and more."

There's also the argument that, with Windows 11 only recently becoming the dominant OS version among Windows users worldwide, it wouldn't make sense to fragment the market again so soon. The Windows Central article also debunks all the claims made in the original PC World article, highlighting that it mostly cites cancelled or unrelated projects rather than what will ultimately become Windows 12.

And with that, to quickly summarize all of the above, all of the reports and posts floating around the internet at the moment claiming that Windows 12 is coming soon aren't true.