AYANEO updates cute little AM01S Retro Mini-PC with built-in touchscreen, AMD Strix Point APU

AYANEO has upgraded the specs of its upcoming AM01 Mini-PC: retro-style design with 4-inch flip-up display, upgraded with AMD's new Strix Point APU.

TL;DR: AYANEO's AM01S Mini-PC features a retro design with upgraded internals, including an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, DDR5-5600 memory, and an M.2 2280 Gen4 SSD slot. It has a 4-inch touchscreen display with 90-degree articulation, dual USB4 ports, and supports 1080p 60FPS gaming. AYANEO's AM01S Mini-PC features a retro design with upgraded internals, including an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, DDR5-5600 memory, and an M.2 2280 Gen4 SSD slot. It has a 4-inch touchscreen display with 90-degree articulation, dual USB4 ports, and supports 1080p 60FPS gaming.

AYANEO has upgraded the innards of its new AM01S Mini-PC, with the retro-style design from the 80s and 90s now featuring a beefed-up AMD Strix Point APU, and more.

The AYANEO AM01S Mini-PC will now feature the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU and a new display, with the basic specifications bumped up to DDR5-5600 memory and an M.2 2280 Gen4 SSD slot for storage, and an SDXC card slow on the side for moving over your files and expandable storage.

AYANEO has a 4-inch touchscreen inside of the AM01S Mini-PC as a native horizontal display, versus using a rotated vertical display from its AM02 Mini-PC, which means it shouldn't experience any compatibility issues that ASUS saw with its ROG Ally when it first launched.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Users can even use Windows extended mode on the 4-inch touchscreen display, so you can use the AM01S and its internal display as the primary display. The display is attached to the retro-inspired case with a hinge that allows for 90-degree of articulation, so the AYANEO AM01S Mini-PC on its side or vertically, making it look like an Apple Mac from the 90s.

Read more: AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01 looks like a classic Mac, with up to AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Inside, AYANEO is using its AM01S motherboard optimization, developing a new motherboard to support AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU which will deliver even greater performance potential.

6

There's a 65W dual-fan cooler that handles the Strix Point APU, with dual USB4 ports and 2.5GbE ethernet. More than enough for most users, and enough gaming grunt for 1080p 60FPS gaming easily.