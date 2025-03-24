All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Computer Systems

AYANEO updates cute little AM01S Retro Mini-PC with built-in touchscreen, AMD Strix Point APU

AYANEO has upgraded the specs of its upcoming AM01 Mini-PC: retro-style design with 4-inch flip-up display, upgraded with AMD's new Strix Point APU.

AYANEO updates cute little AM01S Retro Mini-PC with built-in touchscreen, AMD Strix Point APU
TL;DR: AYANEO's AM01S Mini-PC features a retro design with upgraded internals, including an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, DDR5-5600 memory, and an M.2 2280 Gen4 SSD slot. It has a 4-inch touchscreen display with 90-degree articulation, dual USB4 ports, and supports 1080p 60FPS gaming.

AYANEO has upgraded the innards of its new AM01S Mini-PC, with the retro-style design from the 80s and 90s now featuring a beefed-up AMD Strix Point APU, and more.

The AYANEO AM01S Mini-PC will now feature the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU and a new display, with the basic specifications bumped up to DDR5-5600 memory and an M.2 2280 Gen4 SSD slot for storage, and an SDXC card slow on the side for moving over your files and expandable storage.

AYANEO has a 4-inch touchscreen inside of the AM01S Mini-PC as a native horizontal display, versus using a rotated vertical display from its AM02 Mini-PC, which means it shouldn't experience any compatibility issues that ASUS saw with its ROG Ally when it first launched.

Users can even use Windows extended mode on the 4-inch touchscreen display, so you can use the AM01S and its internal display as the primary display. The display is attached to the retro-inspired case with a hinge that allows for 90-degree of articulation, so the AYANEO AM01S Mini-PC on its side or vertically, making it look like an Apple Mac from the 90s.

Inside, AYANEO is using its AM01S motherboard optimization, developing a new motherboard to support AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU which will deliver even greater performance potential.

There's a 65W dual-fan cooler that handles the Strix Point APU, with dual USB4 ports and 2.5GbE ethernet. More than enough for most users, and enough gaming grunt for 1080p 60FPS gaming easily.

NEWS SOURCES:liliputing.com, x.com

