Unity AI will let you create 'full casual games' with text prompts and no coding experience

An upgraded Unity AI that will let budding game developers create full games with natural language prompts is set to be unveiled at GDC.

TL;DR: Unity's upgraded AI, launching in beta at GDC, enables developers to create full casual games using natural language prompts without coding. Leveraging advanced models from OpenAI and Meta, this tool aims to simplify game development and empower millions of creators across console, PC, and mobile platforms.

Unity is a versatile cross-platform game engine that has been around since 2005, supporting console, PC, and mobile. Some of the more notable Unity-developed games released in 2025 span a wide range of genres and include Hollow Knight: Silksong, Megabonk, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and Blue Prince.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was developed with Unity, image credit: Team Cherry.

During the company's recent earnings call, Unity CEO Matt Bromberg discussed its new, upgraded Unity AI technology, which will be unveiled at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) next month. According to Matt Bromberg, this technology will help democratize game development for millions by removing the need to code or understand coding. That means the ability to create entire games using prompts and natural language with no formal game development experience required.

"At the Game Developer Conference in March, we'll be unveiling a beta of the new upgraded Unity AI, which will enable developers to prompt full casual games into existence with natural language only, native to our platform," Matt Bromberg said. "So it's simple to move from prototype to finished product."

"This assistant will be powered by our unique understanding of the project context and our runtime, while leveraging the best frontier models that exist," Bromberg adds. "We believe together this combination will provide more efficient, more effective results to game developers than general-purpose models alone."

For Unity, removing as much "friction from the creative process as possible" is a key pillar for the company going forward, as it believes AI tools will open the door to "tens of millions" of budding game developers to create their dream games. This upgraded Unity AI assistant will build on its current capabilities, leveraging large language models from OpenAI (GPT) and Meta (Llama) to answer questions and even generate code.

One of the key takeaways from this announcement is that the Unity AI beta release for creating games from natural language input will be limited to "casual games," a catch-all term for simple, interactive experiences like puzzle games, platformers, and walking simulators. That said, complex, deep simulation games like Stardew Valley are also considered casual, so it will be interesting to see what full-game experiences can be created and whether Unity plans to showcase a few examples at GDC.