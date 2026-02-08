Sony exec: 'We promote the use of AI, especially in game production'

Sony Corp CFO Lin Tao says that the company is prepared to potentially disrupt the game development process with AI tools in a bid to innovate production.

Sony CFO Lin Tao indicates that the company is prepared to disrupt how its first-party developers make video games if it means being able to innovate and streamline content production while keeping costs managed.

Sony is going all-in on artificial intelligence, at least when it comes to game dev. In a recent Q&A with investors, Sony executives were asked about the use of AI in game development, a query that was likely spurred on by Google's new Genie AI tool. Sony Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao assures investors that AI is being used for game dev at PlayStation, yet the tech is still early and experimental.

"There is high affinity between AI and game and animation. In the long-term, I think, it's a very positive thing and there will be more content. But many areas will be impacted, especially how we develop and produce. So I think that this process, from idea to game, will be changing. But it's still too early to say what the impact will be, and how that will impact costs," Tao said in Sony's Q3'25 webcast.

Read more: Sony believes AI is a tool that can empower artists and creators, not replace them

"At this point in time it's difficult to really say, but what we can say is that [we] use a lot of AI. We'll be using AI, especially in game production.

She then goes on to say something that could be prophetic for PlayStation--a comment about disruption, which is something that Microsoft usually employs to boost profits in its Xbox brand.

"If that disrupts the existing process, we should be the one disrupting rather than the one being disrupted."

The extent of the AI technology itself remains unclear, whether it is gen AI or things like the major ML upscaling advancements Sony is doing with AMD in Project Amethyst, which will power the PlayStation 6 with new high-end, AI-oriented tech.