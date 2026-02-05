AI music generation comes to AMD Ryzen AI processors and Radeon GPUs

Commercial-grade AI music generation is now free and simple to create locally with AMD Ryzen AI processors and Radeon graphics cards.

TL;DR: AMD's open-source ACE Step 1.5 music generation model now runs locally on Ryzen AI processors and Radeon GPUs, enabling fast, royalty-free, multi-language music creation without internet dependency. This on-device solution supports real-time iteration, eliminates fees, and accelerates creative workflows for seamless, high-quality AI-generated music production.

When it comes to images, video, voice, and music, AI generation has reached a point where a wide range of models can produce impressive results. That said, on the creative side of generative AI, most users still connect to cloud-based services. ACE Step 1.5 is an open-source foundation model for generating music, and now it's been optimized to run locally on AMD Ryzen AI processors and AMD Radeon graphics cards.

AMD notes that you can generate full-length music tracks like the 'Country Ballad' example above, iterate, and keep all assets on-device from initial prompt to the final piece of generated music.

"Without per-track fees or upload limits, creators can experiment freely, enabling them to sketch ideas, test arrangements, and explore new sounds without friction," AMD writes. "On-device generation enables immediate iteration, making it easier to refine or discard ideas in real time without relying on an internet connection."

ACE Step 1.5 is accelerated for AMD hardware via ComfyUI and AMD ROCm software, which is integrated into the ComfyUI Desktop on Windows. AMD has also provided benchmarks for two-minute song generation, with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ processors able to generate the song in 66 seconds, compared with 30 seconds on an AMD Radeon AI PRO GPU. AMD notes that faster generation versus listening time is key, as it allows for multiple versions and iterations to happen quickly.

For those wondering about copyright issues, AMD notes that ACE Step 1.5 "was trained entirely on royalty-free non-copyrighted material." It also supports over 50 languages for song lyrics, which is impressive considering the low VRAM requirement.

Here are a couple more examples of songs generated with ACE Step 1.5, generated locally on AMD-powered rigs.