Apple posts its 'best quarter ever' with fiscal Q1 2026 earnings: revenue of $143.8 billion

Apple posts fiscal Q1 2026 earnings report: $143.8 billion of revenue, up 16% from last year, with continued blistering iPhone sales, and more.

Apple has just posted its fiscal Q1 2026 financial results, with a record $143.8 billion in revenue and huge iPhone sales of $85.2 billion, up 23% year-over-year.

In the first fiscal quarter of 2026, Apple scooped up $143.8 billion in revenue, representing a 16% year-over-year increase compared to $97.9 billion in Q1 2026. Out of that $143.8B in revenue, Apple earned $113.7 billion from its product segment, and $30 billion from its services business.

Apple beat analysts' expectations for the quarter, which expected the company to pull $78.3 billion for the quarter versus $85.2 billion, while the company noted it now has an install base of over 2.5 billion devices worldwide.

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said: "Today, Apple is proud to report a remarkable, record-breaking quarter, with revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 percent from a year ago and well above our expectations. iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14 percent from a year ago. We are also excited to announce that our installed base now has more than 2.5 billion active devices, which is a testament to incredible customer satisfaction for the very best products and services in the world".

Kevan Parekh, Apple's CFO, said: "During the December quarter, our record business performance and strong margins led to EPS growth of 19 percent, setting a new all-time EPS record. These exceptionally strong results generated nearly $54 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return almost $32 billion to shareholders".