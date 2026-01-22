AOC unveils 4th-gen OLED gaming monitor with 1,500 nits peak brightness

AOC has unveiled a new OLED gaming monitor that will debut with LG's latest 4th-generation WOLED panel technology, ushering in new improvements.

The AOC Q27G4ZDP/WS is a 27-inch WOLED gaming monitor that sports a somewhat rare white housing, but it's not its white finish that has turned heads; it's the fact that the Q27G4ZDP/WS is one of the first monitors to debut with LG's 4th generation WOLED panel, which features the new 4-stack Primary RGB Tandem structure. Additionally, the Q27G4ZDP/WS features an Anti-Glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating.

As for other specifications, the Q27G4ZDP/WS rocks a 2560 x 1440p resolution, a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, and a 280Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it has 99% DCI-P3 color space coverage, along with a 335 full panel brightness (Average Picture Level/APL 100%), which can increase to 555 nits at APL 12.5%, and can be bumped up to the aforementioned 1,500 nits in HDR mode.

For those who don't know what APL means, it describes how bright the overall image is, expressed as a percentage of full white. For example, an APL of 1.5% means only 1.5% of the screen area is bright, while the remaining 98.5% is dark or black. Moving to connectivity, the Q27G4ZDP/WS has limited options, with 1x HDMI 2.1 port and 1x DisplayPort 1.4. Alongside the inputs is a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are no other connectivity options.