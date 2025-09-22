NVIDIA announces plans to 'co-optimize' hardware roadmap with OpenAI's software

NVIDIA and OpenAI have announced a new strategic partnership that involves NVIDIA investing $100 billion into the ChatGPT-creator to power the next generation of AI models it will be building.
In a new press release on the OpenAI website, it is stated that a new letter of intent to build "at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems for OpenAI's next-generation AI infrastructure". The new partnership will assist in the deployment of new datacenters and power capacity, with the first phase of the plan to come online in the second half of 2026. Notably, these new systems will be using NVIDIA's Vera Rubin platform, the company's upcoming next-generation GPU architecture.
In a nutshell, NVIDIA and OpenAI have partnered to facilitate the development of superintelligence AI and, ultimately, artificial general intelligence, which will be achieved through AI factory growth. According to the press release, NVIDIA and OpenAI will "co-optimize" their roadmaps for OpenAI's model and infrastructure software, along with NVIDIA's upcoming hardware and software.
"NVIDIA and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT. This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward-deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA
"Everything starts with compute. Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we're building with NVIDIA to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale," said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI