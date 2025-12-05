PSSR2 rumored as 'massive overhaul' for PS5 Pro in 2026, image quality leap like FSR 3 to FSR 4

Apparently PSSR2 could be a huge upgrade for PS5 Pro gamers, with an image quality improvement akin to AMD's leap from FSR 3 to FSR 4.

TL;DR: PSSR2, which is rumored to be arriving in 2026 for the PS5 Pro, promises major image quality improvements, and is seemingly a truly next-gen upgrade, built on an entirely new API. It reduces GPU load, memory use, and Sony has a plan to iron out visual glitches seen in PSSR via a developer debugging app. FSR 4 support will also debut next year, we're told.

PSSR2 is set to be a really exciting upgrade for gamers with a PS5 Pro next year, going by the grapevine.

YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead covered the usual gamut of tech topics in his latest video, with a PSSR2 leak being the nugget that'll be of most interest to many gamers out there.

The source is a game developer who notes that Sony is aware that visual glitches are a real problem with PSSR upscaling on the PS5 Pro currently, and has provided a debugging app to game makers to help smooth over such bugs.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Now, the real meat of the leak is from the documents Sony gives developers, which apparently reference Multi-Frame Super Resolution 2 or MFSR2 - which means nothing until you realize that MFSR is the internal codename for PSSR.

In other words, MFSR2 is PSSR2, the next-gen algorithm that seemingly requires less input data, uses less memory, and "shortens GPU processing times", producing a better image quality (or that's what Sony is claiming). That leap in image quality will apparently be akin to the jump AMD made with FSR 3 to FSR 4, we're told.

In short, it's an all-round major upgrade (built on a whole new API), and PSSR2 should be a good deal more performant and produce a higher quality image when it arrives in 2026 - and there'll be less in the way of visual glitching thanks to the new debugging app as mentioned.

FSR 4 support is also expected to arrive in 2026, which will run alongside PSSR2 on the PS5 Pro as this remains a separate tech for Sony, and it's apparently going to stay that way. Sony doesn't want to rely on Team Red here.