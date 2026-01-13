Call of Duty could be 'imminent' for Nintendo Switch 2 - but questions remain over what version

A leaker has produced fresh info from data mining suggesting the Switch 2 launch is coming soon - and reasserted that it won't be the mobile version of CoD.

TL;DR: Call of Duty may launch on the Switch 2 sooner than expected, as recent info that popped up via data mining revealed references to Nintendo in CoD's multi-platform launcher. A full-featured version, not the mobile game, is likely to debut on the handheld, we're told (and that chimes with past info, too).

Call of Duty could be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 sooner than gamers had hoped, and it might debut on the handheld imminently based on a fresh rumor.

We know that Call of Duty is inbound for the portable, the main question is the timeframe, and apparently it's closer to hand than expected based on some fresh revelations courtesy of data mining.

As Eurogamer reports, Reality posted on X (see above) to say that the game is imminent for the Switch 2, and should be part of the next round of Nintendo announcements.

Large pinches of salt are required with that assertion, naturally. Of course, it's possible this could be some kind of fakery, although the leaker seemingly has something of a track record in terms of Call of Duty data mining.

The info itself is derived from the Call of Duty HQ multi-platform launcher, which now has a reference to the 'Nintendo' platform family (and it's referenced again in account types, too).

However, even if this is a genuine leak from that game launcher, who's to say that these bits haven't been errantly added early by somebody being overzealous?

For now, the idea that Call of Duty is about to arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 remains a tenuous one, though it's admittedly still exciting to see a hint like this being dropped. Fingers crossed it pans out.

Of course, the other question apart from the launch timing is what incarnation of Call of Duty will arrive on the Switch 2. The fact that we don't have any leaks about that yet doesn't exactly make the launch feel imminent - but in another post on X, Reality assures us that whatever Call of Duty flavor debuts on the Nintendo handheld, it won't be the mobile game.

And besides, if you cast your mind back to 2023, Microsoft and Nintendo signed a 10-year (legally binding) deal that Call of Duty would come to Nintendo gamers boasting "full feature and content parity" with the Xbox console. So, that would clearly suggest that a full game is inbound rather than the mobile version.

That said, some gamers would actually prefer Call of Duty mobile on Nintendo's handheld to, say, the arrival of Black Ops 7. Although the prevailing theory is that it's likely that some earlier incarnation of full fat Call of Duty will be coming to the Switch 2.

We'll just have to see how everything shakes out as ever, and the next major Nintendo event will doubtless be keenly watched by Call of Duty fans.