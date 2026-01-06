Hands-On with the GeForce RTX 5090 Infinity from GIGABYTE and AORUS

The new AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 Infinity from GIGABYTE features an NVIDIA Founders Edition-style dual flow through design and a stunning look.

TL;DR: At CES 2026, GIGABYTE revealed the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 Infinity, a compact triple-slot GPU featuring a unique WINDFORCE HYPERBURST cooling system with dual Hawk Fans and an innovative Overdrive fan for enhanced airflow. This stylish RTX 5090 delivers 32GB GDDR7 memory and exceptional 4K gaming performance.

At CES 2026, GIGABYTE unveiled a new custom GeForce RTX 5090 design from its team, dubbed the Infinity. The stylish, impressively compact design (a triple-slot RTX 5090 is rare) features a dual-flow-through cooling design similar to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition.

The AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 Infinity is cooled by its unique WINDFORCE HYPERBURST Cooling System, which includes two Hawk Fans that pull air through the GPU, a direct-touch vapor chamber, superconducting heat pipes, composite metal grease, and a hidden third fan. Yes, the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 Infinity includes a smaller fan at the center of the GPU, beneath the mesh panel, and it's barely visible.

At 33mm wide, this fan is known as the 'Overdrive' fan, designed to boost cooling and airflow for those looking to overclock the GPU or during those hardware-intensive 4K gaming sessions. As it features a dual-flow-through cooling design, it's presumed that the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 Infinity uses a PCB layout similar to NVIDIA's Founders Edition.

Although subjective, it's hard not to be impressed by the Infinity's stylish design. The circular fans give the card a futuristic spaceship look, which is further amplified by the RGB ring lighting on the fans. Outside of this, you're looking at NVIDIA's flagship RTX Blackwell gaming GPU, so there's 32GB of fast GDDR7 memory and baseline performance that can deliver 4K 200+ FPS performance in the most demanding PC games with DLSS 4.

GIGABYTE isn't quite ready to announce a date or price for the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 Infinity, so we'll have to wait. That said, this is the sort of design we'd like GIGABYTE to extend to the GeForce RTX 5080, if only to make it actually obtainable for those looking for a high-performance PC gaming graphics card.