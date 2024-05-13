PS1 games on iOS - Play original PlayStation games on an iPhone with the new Gamma app

Gamma is the latest emulator for iPhone and iPad, opening up emulation of classic PS1 gaming from the original PlayStation console.

Gamma is a new iOS app flying up the charts, and it's pretty easy to understand why. It's the next major emulator for Apple iOS devices, a free app that lets you play original PlayStation or PS1 games on iPhone and iPad. Developed by developer ZodTTD, it brings games from Sony's iconic console to iOS users without third-party software or jailbreaking.

2

The new Gamma game emulator for iOS emulates classic PS1 hardware, aka the original PlayStation console.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

With iPhone and iPad versions available to download, Gamma has customizable on-screen touch controls and support for Bluetooth controllers and even keyboards. The app connects to Google Drive and Dropbox for game saves and game files without the need to track down BIOS files or other proprietary data.

All you need to do is supply the ROMs or images of old-school PlayStation games. Gamma's UI and feel are similar to Delta, a popular Game Boy Advance emulator for iOS that is currently the top Entertainment app on iOS, beating out the likes of TikTok, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Delta's and now Gamma's popularity and existence, for that matter, are due to Apple recently allowing emulators for classic console and PC hardware on the App Store.

Emulation and emulators have traditionally been banned on the platform. However, with App Store restrictions loosening due to the European Union's new Digital Markets Act (DMA) legislation, emulators are now fine as long as they comply with "all applicable laws." So, they're fine as long as emulators like Gamma and Delta aren't providing copies of pirated games or other copyrighted materials. In the case of Gamma you'll need to supply your own copy of Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, or WipEout 2097.

It'll be interesting to see if companies like Nintendo and Sony take any action against emulators on iOS, especially given their popularity.