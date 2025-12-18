Sony v Tencent copyright lawsuit settled, offending Light of Motiram game pulled from stores

Sony Interactive Entertainment's copyright infringement lawsuit against Tencent has been dismissed thanks to a 'confidential settlement' between the two.

Sony's copyright lawsuit against Tencent has ended, and both parties have agreed to settle for an undisclosed sum.

Back in July, Sony sued Tencent in a copyright lawsuit, alleging that the Chinese games-maker created a product that was too close to Sony's Horizon franchise to be a coincidence. Tencent's so-called 'Horizon clone' had been titled Light of Motiram, and Sony's original 48-page legal complaint laid out side-by-side comparisons that showed stark similarities between the two games.

Now it's been revealed that the case has been dismissed. Sony and Tencent have reached a "confidential settlement," the court filing says, and the Light of Motiram game is no longer available on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Interestingly enough, the Light of Motiram trailer is still up on IGN's YouTube page--this footage was directly cited in the lawsuit--and there are still old versions of Tencent's game available on Google search.

The court case delivered a rare look at the inside deals of the video games industry, especially in regards to Sony, who typically keeps its affairs and business arrangements quite private.

According to the case, Tencent's Aurora Studios wanted to make a game based on Sony's first-party Horizon franchise. Sony refused the offers and proposals not once, but twice, yet Aurora was very persistent. In fact, it was said that the group actually showed early assets and concept art for Light of Motiram in a proposal for a new Last of Us game.

Here's an excerpt from the written declaration of PlayStation's head of mobile Olivier Courtemanche on the topic: