Tencent allegedly included images of Horizon clone while pitching Last of Us game to Sony

New court filings reveal that Sony was in talks with Tencent's Aurora Studios about making a new mobile game based on Naughty Dog's Last of Us franchise.

Sony and Tencent were exploring options for third-party licensing deals of key PlayStation franchises, including The Last of Us...before Sony sued Tencent for copyright infringement.

A new filing in the Sony vs Tencent copyright infringement case reveals an interesting development: At one point, Sony and Tencent were exploring ideas on a potential Last of Us collaboration.

In a written declaration, PlayStation's head of mobile Olivier Courtemanche recalls key events in the talks between Sony and Tencent, saying that at one point he met up with Tencent's in-house Aurora Studios to explore a potential Last of Us collaboration. Interestingly enough, Courtemanche says that Aurora Studios included assets from their Horizon imitator, Light of Motiram, in the presentation that he was shown. This presentation was supposed to include pitches and ideas for new games based on PlayStation IPs, including The Last of Us.

The similarities between Light of Motiram and Horizon are the entire reason that Sony is suing Tencent for copyright infringement.

Aurora Studios originally wanted to make their own Horizon game, but Sony rejected the studio's offer in March 2024.

Then in July 2024, Courtemanche visited Aurora Studios to explore other options for licensing and to view the presentation and hear pitches.

Here's what Courtemanche said in the declaration: