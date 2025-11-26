Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney doesn't like how Steam puts labels on games made with AI

TL;DR: Valve requires Steam games to disclose AI-generated content to address copyright concerns, though the label's relevance is debated as AI tools become standard in game development. Epic Games' CEO argues the tag may soon be obsolete, but public awareness and transparency remain key reasons for its continued use.

Valve added tags and labels to Steam games that feature AI-generated content a while ago, and it also updated the submission process so developers can disclose the specific AI tools they used to help create their games. To get a good picture of how it looks, simply check out the ARC Raiders store page, which includes an "AI Generated Content Disclosure" section.

Granted, the AI disclosure on the ARC Raiders store page is pretty generic and doesn't specifically mention the game's use of AI-generated voices, but it's there for those wanting to know which games have been developed with AI-based tools. Valve added the tag and requirement well over a year ago, which is a long time in the fast-moving AI space, and many are wondering if it's still required, as most creative and productivity apps have all been steadily adding AI tools and features.

In a response to someone saying exactly that, Epic Games founder and CEO responded with an emphatic, "Agreed." Adding that putting an AI tag "makes no sense for game stores, where AI will be involved in nearly all future production."

He prefaced this by saying it's more relevant to art exhibits and "digital content licensing marketplaces" that deal with AI-generated images and video, but not games. Many of the responses to Tim Sweeney's post on X claim that he's being a little contradictory if you classify games as art, especially when it comes to concept art, character designs, textures, and other visual and aesthetic elements. And for that reason, the AI tag on Steam should remain in place for public awareness.

Ultimately, it's the potential for copyright infringement that has been intrinsically linked to AI-generated art that led Valve to add the "AI Generated Content Disclosure" to games on Steam in the first place. And when looked through that lens, it makes sense.

The counterargument that game engines and other apps key to the development process are adding AI tools for all manner of tasks shouldn't require a label, also makes sense. And if we get to the point where most major releases from 2026 onward feature some use of AI, no matter how small, the "AI Generated Content Disclosure" could end up on countless game pages on Steam. And with that, Tim made the follow-up joke/remark, "Why stop at AI use? We could have mandatory disclosures for what shampoo brand the developer uses. Customers deserve to know lol."