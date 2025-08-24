Abxylute preps its new 11-inch 3D gaming handheld powered by Intel Lunar Lake CPU, costs $1699

Abxylute is preparing its new 3D One gaming handheld, starts at $1699, powered by an Intel Lunar Lake CPU, and a 10.95-inch 1600p 120Hz display.

Abxylute is preparing to launch its new glasses-free 3D gaming handheld, the new Abxylute 3D One, which will go on sale in late September or early October for $1699.

The Abxylute 3D One started off as the Sunday Dragon 3D One which was co-developed between Intel and Tencent Games, but now Abxylute has taken over and will sell the new Windows-based, Intel Lunar Lake-powered Abxylute 3D One gaming handheld.

The new gaming handheld features a huge 10.95-inch display with a native 2560 x 1600 (1600p) resolution and super-smooth 120Hz refresh, with an interesting hardware toggle that switches between 2D and 3D viewing modes, with a stereoscopic effect delivered through an eye-tracking system.

Abxylute says that there are around 50 popular Steam games that have been tweaked with a "deep effect mode", while an additional app will convert your photos and videos into 3D so you can view them on the 3D One gaming handheld. Some of these games in 3D include Black Myth: Wukong, Nakara Bladepoint, and Hogwarts Legacy.

Inside, the Abxylute 3D One gaming handheld is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V "Lunar Lake" CPU with 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, a 50Wh battery, and weighs 1.11kg. There's a built-in kickstand that lets you use it in tabletop form, which is a big deal considering how big the handheld is (it's more than a handful).

Abxylute provides detachable controllers that have integrated touchpads, RGB-lit Hall effect joysticks, triggers, and it can be combined into a single wireless gamepad (Nintendo Switch-style, but looking more like the huge Sega Dreamcast controller from the 90s).

There's also a detachable keyboard, meaning you should be able to use the Abxylute 3D One gaming handheld as a 10.95-inch tablet or laptop, but the company hasn't confirmed if the keyboard is included in the $1699 pricing.