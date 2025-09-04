Amazon's live-action Tomb Raider TV Series has found its Lara Croft

TL;DR: Amazon MGM Studios will begin production on the live-action Tomb Raider TV series in January 2026, starring Sophie Turner as Lara Croft. Co-showrunners Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Chad Hodge lead the project, promising a high-quality adaptation alongside a new Tomb Raider game by Crystal Dynamics using Unreal Engine 5.

Earlier this year, rumors began circulating that Amazon had scrapped its big-budget Tomb Raider TV series for its Prime Video service after years of delays. It turns out that's not the case, as a new report from Variety has confirmed with Amazon MGM Studios that the live-action adaptation of the iconic video game series is set to begin production on January 19, 2026.

Not only that, but Sophie Turner (best known as Sansa Stark from HBO's Game of Thrones series) is set to take on the role of Lara Croft, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Fleabag, Killing Eve) and Chad Hodge (Wayward Pines, Good Behavior) serving as co-showrunners. Rumors of Sophie Turner stepping into the shoes (and shorts) of Lara Croft began to appear last year, with today's announcement confirming her commitment to the adaptation.

"I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft," Sophie Turner said. "She's such an iconic character, who means so much to so many - and I am giving everything I've got."

"I'm so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "It's not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is."

Also joining the team is Jonathan van Tulleken, who will serve as Director and Executive Producer, following the critically acclaimed adaptation of Shogun. Of course, this isn't the first live-action Tomb Raider adaptation; however, with Amazon's recent success with its Fallout TV Series, and HBO's The Last of Us also setting a high bar, the expectations are high.

In addition to collaborating with Amazon MGM Studios on the adaptation, game developer Crystal Dynamics is developing a new Tomb Raider game, built with Unreal Engine 5. Although not much is known about the game, it's set to be another reboot - albeit one that will focus on the same mix of action, adventure, and puzzle-solving.