Transcend says its Q4 chip allocation for RAM, SSDs, and SDs has been significantly reduced

Transcend confirms that it hasn't received any new chips from Sandisk or Samsung since October, and that its Q4 allocation has been postponed again.

TL;DR: The memory and storage industry faces a severe shortage as major suppliers prioritize AI, data centers, and cloud providers, causing surging prices and limited availability. Micron ends its Crucial consumer brand, while Transcend reports halted chip shipments and significant price hikes expected to last several months.

Recently, we've been reporting on the ongoing memory and storage crisis, which has led to surging prices, limited stock, and word that pretty much all 2026 capacity is being allocated to the AI market and data centers. Earlier today, we got the surprising and concerning news that Micron was pulling the plug on its consumer-focused Crucial brand, which has been one of the biggest go-to names for PC memory and storage for years. Yes, the situation is getting pretty dire.

In addition to the Crucial bombshell, there's another alarming announcement today from memory and storage company Transcend, a well-known name and brand in the DRAM (DDR4/DDR5) and NAND Flash (SSDs, microSDs) space. According to a letter and notification it has sent to its customers (via @jukan05 on X), Transcend confirms that it has not "received any new chip shipments since October."

Transcend notes that its key NAND Flash suppliers, Sandisk and Samsung, have notified the company that its deliveries have been postponed "again," which means its Q4 allocation has been "significantly reduced."

The letter cites growing demand from data centers, hyperscale systems, and cloud service providers as the reason for the shortage and delays. It confirms that companies like Sandisk, Samsung, and other manufacturers are prioritizing those customers, leaving "very limited availability" for everyone else. The letter, which is dated December 2, 2025, adds that prices in the past week alone have risen by 50-100% and that it's trending upward at a "very fast pace and abnormal percentage."

Transcend adds that its current situation will continue for at least 3 to 5 months, and it's working to secure additional supply. That said, pricing for all Transcend products is set to increase, and they'll be "much higher than Q3." This letter is specific to Transcend and its customers; however, based on what we've been seeing, it's safe to assume that this is indicative of an industry-wide issue with no end in sight.